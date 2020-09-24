Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Long Island Sees Slight Change In Positive Testing Rate; Latest Totals By County
Police & Fire

Details Emerge On Fatal Crash That Caused Long Island Expressway Closure

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
I-495
I-495 Photo Credit: File

Details have emerged on a fatal crash that caused the hours-long closure of a westbound stretch of the Long Island Expressway.

It happened on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 12:20 p.m. in Woodbury.

A 27-year-old man was outside of a 2007 International truck assisting with a bridge maintenance crew in the vicinity of Route 135 and Exit 44 on the LIE, Nassau County Police said. 

 A 29-year-old man was operating a 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage westbound in the right lane of the expressway. 

The Mitsubishi struck the 27-year-old while he was outside of his vehicle and his truck.

 The victim suffered multiple trauma injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:30 p.m. His identity has not yet been released.

The male operator of the Mitsubishi was not injured.

The Mitsubishi was impounded for a brake and safety check.

The investigation is ongoing.

This continues to be a developing story. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.