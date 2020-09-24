Details Emerge On Fatal Crash That Caused Long Island Expressway Closure

Details have emerged on a fatal crash that caused the hours-long closure of a westbound stretch of the Long Island Expressway.

It happened on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 12:20 p.m. in Woodbury.

A 27-year-old man was outside of a 2007 International truck assisting with a bridge maintenance crew in the vicinity of Route 135 and Exit 44 on the LIE, Nassau County Police said.

A 29-year-old man was operating a 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage westbound in the right lane of the expressway.

The Mitsubishi struck the 27-year-old while he was outside of his vehicle and his truck.

The victim suffered multiple trauma injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:30 p.m. His identity has not yet been released.

The male operator of the Mitsubishi was not injured.

The Mitsubishi was impounded for a brake and safety check.

The investigation is ongoing.

This continues to be a developing story.

