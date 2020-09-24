Details Emerge On Fatal Crash That Caused Long Island Expressway Closure

Details have emerged on a fatal crash that caused the hours-long closure of a westbound stretch of the Long Island Expressway.
It happened on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 12:20 p.m. in Woodbury.
A 27-year-old man was outside of a 2007 International truck assisting with a bridge maintenance crew in the vicinity of Route 135 and Exit 44 on the LIE, Nassau County Police said.
A 29-year-old man was operating a 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage westbound in the right lane of the expressway.
The Mitsubishi struck the 27-year-old while he was outside of his vehicle and his truck.
The victim suffered multiple trauma injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:30 p.m. His identity has not yet been released.
The male operator of the Mitsubishi was not injured.
The Mitsubishi was impounded for a brake and safety check.
The investigation is ongoing.
This continues to be a developing story.
Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.