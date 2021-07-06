'Crackling Sound' Alerts Long Island Family To House Fire

A Long Island family just sitting down to eat dinner heard a "crackling sound," and soon discovered the outside of their home was on fire.

The fire started around 10:50 p.m., Monday, July 5 when the family was having dinner at their Cove Street home in Massapequa when they heard the noise.

The family followed the "crackling sound" and found that the exterior side of the house was on fire and called 911, said the Nassau County Police.

The Massapequa Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

