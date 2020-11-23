COVID-19: Suffolk Sheriff's Office Says It Won't Enforce 10-Person Limit For Gatherings

When it comes to friends and families coming to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office won’t be standing in the way of large gatherings.

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an Executive Order that limited indoor gatherings in a private residence to no more than 10 people, which went into effect on Friday, Nov. 13, throwing disarray into many Thanksgiving plans.

In response, Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr. joined several other law enforcement agencies in saying that they will not be among those enforcing the edict during Thanksgiving gatherings.

“The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office will not be participating in enforcement of Thanksgiving gatherings,” they posted in a tweet. “We hope everyone will be mindful of the current health pandemic as we enter the holiday season. Enjoy your time with your families.”

According to reports, Toulon later said that their strict stance was due to a lack of time to plan, and that his office was not included in the preparation of enforcing such a mandate.

Anyone found in violation of the state’s 10-person in-home limit could potentially face a fine for violating public health laws.

Last week Cuomo had harsh words for some upstate Sheriff’s Offices that declared they would not be enforcing the state’s guidance on gatherings during the holiday season.

“That I believe violates that person's constitutional oath,” he said. “I don't believe that person is a law enforcement officer. I believe that person should not be certified as a law enforcement officer.

“I don't want a law enforcement officer who says I'm only enforcing the laws that I like or that I think should be enforced.”

