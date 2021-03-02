Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Three Shot At Suffolk County House Party
Police & Fire

COVID-19: Nine More Students Test Positive At Long Island High School

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Wantagh High School.
Wantagh High School. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Nine more students at a Long Island high school have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing it to continue using its all-virtual learning plan following a small breakout.

Last week, 15 students at Wantagh High School - including 13 members of the senior class - tested positive for COVID-19 and were placed into quarantine as the school went remote.

The initial outbreak was traced back to a social, non-school-related event.

This week, the district reported that nine more students have tested positive, forcing the high school to go remote for the rest of the week, with students potentially returning to the classroom on Monday, March 8.

While the school is remote, all extracurricular activities and sports are suspended until in-person learning resumes. During the week, the school will also be offering free COVID-19 tests for asymptomatic students.

According to New York State’s COVID-19 Report Card, there have been a total of 253 COVID-19 cases reported in the Wantagh School District, including 205 students and 48 staff members. At the high school, there have been a total of 122 (101 students, 21 staffers) cases, most of any building in the district.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.