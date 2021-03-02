COVID-19: Nine More Students Test Positive At Long Island High School

Nine more students at a Long Island high school have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing it to continue using its all-virtual learning plan following a small breakout.

Last week, 15 students at Wantagh High School - including 13 members of the senior class - tested positive for COVID-19 and were placed into quarantine as the school went remote.

The initial outbreak was traced back to a social, non-school-related event.

This week, the district reported that nine more students have tested positive, forcing the high school to go remote for the rest of the week, with students potentially returning to the classroom on Monday, March 8.

While the school is remote, all extracurricular activities and sports are suspended until in-person learning resumes. During the week, the school will also be offering free COVID-19 tests for asymptomatic students.

According to New York State’s COVID-19 Report Card, there have been a total of 253 COVID-19 cases reported in the Wantagh School District, including 205 students and 48 staff members. At the high school, there have been a total of 122 (101 students, 21 staffers) cases, most of any building in the district.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.