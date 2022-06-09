Corrections Officer Admits To Impersonating Police, Pulling Women Over In Suffolk County

A former New York State corrections officer has admitted to impersonating a police officer after investigators found he used flashing lights in his personal vehicle to pull unaccompanied women over on Long Island.

David Olivari, age 38, of Coram, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal impersonation, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

“This defendant repeatedly endangered Suffolk County motorists by conducting traffic stops for which he had neither authority, nor training," Tierney said. "The message here is that no one is above the law, including a corrections officer who acted so egregiously outside of his official duties in attempting to prey upon otherwise unsuspecting female motorists."

Olivari was arrested in Commack on Feb. 8, after the Suffolk County Police Department and the Suffolk County DA's Office conducted a sting operation, Tierney reported.

That day, Olivari arrived at a location believing he was going to meet one of the women he had pulled over, and officers arrested him, according to the report.

Investigators determined that between Jan. 22 and Jan. 23, Olivari used a flashing light in his personal vehicle to pull over cars driven by unaccompanied women in central Suffolk County, the DA's Office said.

In every instance, Olivari falsely claimed to be a police officer and asked the women to unlock their cellphones and hand them to him, the report said.

The DA's Office reported that Olivari also attempted to initiate a personal relationship with one of the victims by contacting her through her cellphone number.

The woman reported the incident to police, who then worked to set up the sting operation that led to Olivari's arrest, Tierney said.

The DA's Office said Olivari was fired by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision after his arrest.

After his guilty plea, Olivari was released on his own recognizance, Tierney reported.

His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 5, 2023, the DA's Office said.

