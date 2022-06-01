Correction Officers Discover Blades, Drugs Being Brought Into Yaphank Jail

An inmate being brought into a Long Island jail before going to prison was busted attempting to smuggle drugs and weapons inside, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff.

On Wednesday, May 18, officials said that Holtsville resident William Santiago, age 36, was being booked into the Yaphank Correctional Facility when he was busted with drugs, razor blades, and “lighting materials” while being searched.

A spokesperson from the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office said that Santiago initially denied having any contraband, but after a search, he admitted to having hidden multiple small packages in his body.

He was able to produce the packages and turn them over to Sheriff’s Office Corrections Investigators, officials said, which contained:

Three large ceramic razor blades;

Six small ceramic razor blades;

One small bag of fentanyl;

Eleven bundles containing more than 100 strips of suboxone;

K2;

Match strikers;

Rolling papers;

Multiple match heads.

At the time he was busted, Santiago was being booked into the Suffolk County jail to be transported to New York State prison after being sentenced to a term of between three and six years in prison on a criminal possession of a weapon charge.

Santiago is now facing new charges that include:

Eleven counts of first-degree promoting prison contraband;

Nine counts of criminal possession of a weapon;

Second-degree promoting prison contraband;

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

“These vigilant correction officers and investigators prevented possible serious injury or the loss of life of both staff and inmates alike with this discovery,” Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr. said in a statement.

“These razor blades could have been used both here in the Suffolk County Correctional Facility and upstate in prison. I salute their hard work and commend them for their diligence in keeping Suffolk County safe.”

