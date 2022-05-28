Complaints In Community Lead To Raid, Arrest At Smithtown Massage Parlor

A woman is facing charges after a raid at a Long Island massage parlor.

After receiving multiple complaints from members of the community, authorities in Suffolk County conducted an investigation at Vanilla 139 Spa, located in Smithtown at 139 Main St., just before 4 p.m. Friday, May 27, said police.

The Smithtown Fire Marshal issued 35 violations for fire code and building offenses.

Qiang Zhang, age 31, of Little Neck, Queens, was charged with two counts of unauthorized practice of a profession, Suffolk County Police said.

Zhang was given an appearance ticket and will be arraigned at District Court on another date.

The detail was conducted by:

Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Community Support Unit

Fourth Squad detectives

Property Section officers

Smithtown Public Safety/Fire Marshal.

