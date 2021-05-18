Child Found Unconscious In Pool At Long Island Home

A child was found unconscious at a Long Island home.

The boy, whose age has not yet been released, was pulled from a rear yard pool at about 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 on Imperial Drive in Baldwin Harbor, Nassau County Police said.

CPR was performed by First Precinct police officers at the scene and the boy was transported in a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The child is listed in critical condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and further info is expected to be released shortly.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.