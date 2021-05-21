Burglary Suspect At Large After Jewelry Stolen From Long Island Home

Recognize him?

Police investigators on Long Island released a surveillance photo of a wanted man who allegedly broke into a home and stole jewelry.

Nassau County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man who entered a Leonard Road residence at around 11:10 a.m. on Thursday, May 20 in Syosset through a front window.

It is alleged that once inside, the suspect took an undisclosed amount of jewelry and fled the area in a black Range Rover northbound on Leonard Road.

Police described the suspect as being approximately 6-feet tall and being in his 40s. At the time of the burglary, the man was wearing a dark shirt, dark pants, white construction hardhat, and black and red gloves.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or burglary has been asked to contact Nassau County Police investigators by calling (516) 573-6253.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.