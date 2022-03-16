Brentwood Man Killed After Colliding With Truck

A man was killed after his vehicle collided with a truck on Long Island.

The victim was riding a 2020 Suzuki motorcycle around 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 15, in Brentwood near Wicks Road when the crash occurred.

An investigation found that Wayne Smith, age 47, of Brentwood, lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a southbound 2020 Freightliner truck, said the Suffolk County Police.

Smith was taken via ambulance to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the truck, Misael Jiminez, age 63, of Islip, was not injured.

The motorcycle was impounded for a safety check. The truck was inspected at the scene by officers from the Motor Carrier Safety Section.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

