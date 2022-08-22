Boy Seriously Injured In Crash Causing Hours-Long Closure Of Long Island Expressway In Suffolk

A man who was allegedly driving drunk was arrested following a crash that seriously injured a 9-year-old boy and caused an hours-long closure of a stretch of the Long Island Expressway.

It took place in Suffolk County around 1:50 a.m., Monday, Aug. 22 in Farmingville.

According to Suffolk County Police, Travis Dickson, age 27, of Farmingville, was driving a 2018 BMW westbound on the LIE when his vehicle rear-ended a 2019 Toyota Corolla.

A passenger in the Toyota, Angel Salis, was transported to Stony Book University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the Toyota, Salis' father, Bruce Koch, age 49, of Deer Park, was treated at Stony Brook University Hospital for minor injuries, police noted.

Dickson was charged with DWI.

He was also transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and will be arraigned upon release from the hospital, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

