Body Found Of Long Island Man Who Went Missing In Boating Accident

The body has been found of a man who went missing after an accident earlier this month in which a boat overturned off the Long Island coast.

Nassau County Police reported on Sunday morning, May 3 that one man thrown from the boat, John Costa, of Farmingdale, was removed from the water by the New York City Police Aviation Dive Team and also transported by the Coast Guard to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:52 a.m. by a staff physician.

There was an ongoing search-and-recovery for Joseph Sparacio, 55, of Farmingdale (shown above).

On Tuesday, May 26, Nassau County Police reported that Sparacio's body had washed up on the shore in front of a residence on Bayside Drive in Breezy Point on Sunday, May 24. He was positively identified on Tuesday.

It was determined a 2007 22-foot Angler fishing boat had been attempting to navigate rough water and was hit by multiple large waves, overturning the vessel and throwing all four occupants overboard, police said.

A short time later, a man traveling west with his family on a 68-foot vessel spotted two male passengers in the water.

The Good Samaritan and his family assisted both victims, 24, and 26 years old, recovering them from the water while initiating search and rescue efforts prior to police arrival.

Both of the rescued men were transported to an area hospital by the Coast Guard and area fire departments for treatment of hypothermia and non-life-threatening injuries.

