Blimey! British Bloke Busted For Stealing $1.5K In Merch From Riverhead Home Depot, Police Say

It wasn’t quite James Bond-level of criminal mastermind, but police on Long Island say they’ve solved their own international mystery, at least in part.

Riverhead Police were initially called in October 2021 with reports that three men had stolen merchandise from the Home Depot on Old Country Road.

The thieves grabbed more than $1,500 worth of roofing shingles before leaving the store without paying, police said.

Investigators eventually identified all three suspects, but no arrests would come for over a year.

That is until Friday, Dec. 9, when Riverhead Police announced they had nabbed one of the suspects, 38-year-old Miles Connors, a resident of the United Kingdom.

His arrest was the culmination of a joint effort between local authorities and federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations, police said.

Connors is now facing a charge of fourth-degree grand larceny.

Police are still trying to locate the other two suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverhead Town Police Department at 631-727-3333.

