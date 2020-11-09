Blaze Breaks Out At Tanning Salon In Long Island Shopping Plaza

An overnight fire broke out at a Long Island tanning salon that sits in the middle of a Nassau County shopping plaza.

First responders were dispatched to the Oasis Tanning Salon in North Massapequa shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, when an off-duty Nassau County police officer observed a fire that broke out in the North Broadway building, which is attached to several other businesses.

The detective called 911 and members from the Nassau County Police Department and North Massapequa Fire Department responded to the scene.

Fire crews were able to gain access to the building and quickly knocked down the flames.

Officials said the fire is not suspicious, though the cause of the fire has not been determined.

The investigation into the blaze is ongoing.

