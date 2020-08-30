Bicyclist Critically Injured In Crash With Car On Long Island

A bicyclist was critically injured in a crash with a car on Long Island.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29 in Atlantic Beach.

According to detectives, officers responded for a serious vehicular accident that occurred on the Atlantic Beach Bridge.

A 27-year-old man was driving a 2000 Chevrolet northbound and struck a 46-year-old male bicyclist, who was also traveling north on the Atlantic Beach Bridge, Nassau County Police said.

The bicyclist suffered serious head trauma and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He is listed in critical but stable condition. The driver of the car had no injuries.

The vehicle was brake and safety tested.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

