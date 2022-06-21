Bayport Man Accused Of Driving While Intoxicated With Two Children In Car

A 40-year-old Long Island man is accused of driving while intoxicated with his 9-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter in the car.

Authorities stopped a car for failure to maintain a lane on Nicholls Road near Patchogue-Holbrook Road in Holtsville at about 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office.

The driver, identified as Jean Louissaint, of Bayport, was found to be intoxicated, authorities said.

Louissaint was arrested for driving while intoxicated and taken to the Sheriff’s Office Enforcement Bureau for chemical testing, where he refused to consent to a blood test, the sheriff's office reported.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office assisted Deputy Sheriffs in obtaining a blood warrant to test his BAC, and his blood was drawn by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, the report said.

Authorities said the blood was then taken to the Crime Lab and is pending analysis.

The car was impounded and custody of the children was turned over to their adult stepbrother, the sheriff's office reported.

“Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs are out patrolling our county’s roads to keep the public safe," Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. said. "In this case, they not only prevented an intoxicated driver from causing an accident with another driver or a pedestrian, but they potentially saved the life of two children in the vehicle. I am proud of their ongoing vigilance in protecting the residents of Suffolk County.”

