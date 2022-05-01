Auxiliary Police Captain Helps Rescue Four Dogs From Ronkonkoma House Fire

An auxiliary police captain helped rescue four dogs from a house fire on Long Island.

Suffolk County Auxiliary Police Captain Jamorn Chindananta saw smoke coming from his neighbor's house on Baeck Street in Ronkonkoma at about 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said Chindananta spoke to a resident of the home in the garage, who told him her dogs were still in the house.

Chindananta and the resident rescued the four dogs before the home became engulfed in flames, police said.

SCPD said Chindananta then notified residents of the neighboring homes to evacuate.

Police said Chindananta has been an auxiliary officer for 16 years.

SCPD reported that firefighters from the following agencies responded to extinguish the blaze:

Lakeland Fire Department

Nesconset Fire Department

Bohemia Fire Department

Holtsville Fire Department

Hauppauge Fire Department

Police said detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.

