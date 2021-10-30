Contact Us
Long Island Man Facing Charges For Drug Possession, Resisting Arrest, Police Say
Authorities Search For Man Accused Of Burglarizing Suffolk County Restaurant

Authorities have asked the public for help locating a man accused of burglarizing a Long Island restaurant. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
Authorities have asked the public for help locating a man accused of burglarizing a Long Island restaurant.

Tokyo Japanese Restaurant in East Northport was burglarized at about 8:40 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

Authorities said a man entered the business, located at 192 Laurel Road, by prying open a side door.

Crime Stoppers said the man then stole beverages and cash.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

