Authorities Search For Man Accused Of Burglarizing Suffolk County Restaurant

Authorities have asked the public for help locating a man accused of burglarizing a Long Island restaurant.

Tokyo Japanese Restaurant in East Northport was burglarized at about 8:40 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

Authorities said a man entered the business, located at 192 Laurel Road, by prying open a side door.

Crime Stoppers said the man then stole beverages and cash.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

