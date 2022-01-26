Authorities Search For Duo Accused Of Stealing $6K Gold Chain From Man In Suffolk County

Authorities have asked the public for help locating two men wanted for stealing a gold chain valued at about $6,000 from a man on Long Island.

The incident happened at 7-Eleven, located at 148 Pine Aire Drive in North Bay Shore, at about 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

Authorities said the two men approached another man and ripped a gold chain off his neck.

The men drove away from the scene in a Hyundai SUV, authorities reported.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

