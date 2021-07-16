Authorities Investigating Arson At Long Island Commercial Building

Authorities are investigating an arson at a Long Island commercial building.

The Nassau County Police Department said Hempstead Police officers responded to a fire at 95 Westbury Blvd. shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday, July 15.

Police said the one occupant of the building had safely exited before police arrived.

A person of interest was seen in the area at the time of the incident, NCPD said.

The following authorities and agencies also responded:

Hempstead Fire Department Chief Mott

The Nassau County Fire Marshal

Nassau County Police Department Arson Bomb Squad

The Nassau County Police Department Crime Scene Squad

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. Police said callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.