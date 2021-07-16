Contact Us
Authorities Investigating Arson At Long Island Commercial Building

Nicole Valinote
Authorities are investigating an arson at a commercial building in Nassau County that happened early Thursday, July 15. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Authorities are investigating an arson at a commercial building in Nassau County that happened early Thursday, July 15. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

Authorities are investigating an arson at a Long Island commercial building.

The Nassau County Police Department said Hempstead Police officers responded to a fire at 95 Westbury Blvd. shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday, July 15.

Police said the one occupant of the building had safely exited before police arrived. 

A person of interest was seen in the area at the time of the incident, NCPD said.

The following authorities and agencies also responded:

  • Hempstead Fire Department Chief Mott
  • The Nassau County Fire Marshal
  • Nassau County Police Department Arson Bomb Squad
  • The Nassau County Police Department Crime Scene Squad 

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. Police said callers will remain anonymous.

