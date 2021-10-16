Authorities Ask For Info After Man Accused Of Robbing Suffolk County Gas Station

Authorities are asking the public for help locating a man accused of robbing a gas station on Long Island.

A man entered Sunoco in North Amityville at about 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, and threatened a clerk with a beer bottle that he had broken, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers said the man demanded money, and the clerk complied.

The man then ran away with an unknown amount of cash, authorities said.

The gas station is located at 616 Broadway.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS. Authorities are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

