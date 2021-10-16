Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: NY AG Sues Cemetery Companies She Says Cheated Long Island Residents
Police & Fire

Authorities Ask For Info After Man Accused Of Robbing Suffolk County Gas Station

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Authorities are asking the public for help locating a man accused of robbing a gas station on Long Island. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
Authorities are asking the public for help locating a man accused of robbing a gas station on Long Island. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
Authorities are asking the public for help locating a man accused of robbing a gas station on Long Island. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Authorities are asking the public for help locating a man accused of robbing a gas station on Long Island.

A man entered Sunoco in North Amityville at about 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, and threatened a clerk with a beer bottle that he had broken, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers said the man demanded money, and the clerk complied.

The man then ran away with an unknown amount of cash, authorities said. 

The gas station is located at 616 Broadway.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS. Authorities are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.