Armed Carjacker Rams Police Cruiser Caught After Short Chase In Wheatley Heights

A 21-year-old homeless man was nabbed after allegedly carjacking a Long Island woman at gunpoint and ramming a police vehicle before running away on foot.

The incident took place in Wheatley Heights, a hamlet of Babylon around 11 p.m., Tuesday, March 14.

Suffolk County Police detectives said Kwaisi McCorvey, homeless, approached a 2016 Hyundai Tuscan that had just pulled into a driveway on Main Avenue, near Sunset Avenue.

He pointed a handgun at the driver and told her to get out of the vehicle. McCorvey then got in the Hyundai and drove away, police said.

Patrol officers in a marked police vehicle located the Hyundai approximately 10 minutes later at the intersection of Straight Path and Burr’s Lane in Wyandanch.

Police said officers followed the Hyundai to North 23rd Street, near Merritt Avenue, where McCorvey rammed the vehicle into the passenger side of the patrol car.

He then continued for approximately three more blocks before jumping out of the vehicle and fleeing on foot onto nearby LIRR tracks.

Officers pursued McCorvey on foot, apprehending him around 11:30 p.m., police said.

McCorvey was charged with:

Robbery

Criminal use of a firearm

Grand larceny

Criminal possession of a weapon

Menacing

Criminal mischief

Two counts of reckless endangerment

Reckless driving

Unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle

He was held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned in Central Islip on Wednesday, March 15.

