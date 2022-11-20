Aquebogue Man Charged, Weapons Recovered After Investigation Into Threats To Jewish Community

A Long Island man is facing multiple charges following an investigation into threats to the Jewish community in New York City.

Christopher Brown, age 21, of Aquebogue, was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 19, and charged with making a terroristic threat, aggravated harassment, and criminal possession of a weapon, the New York City Police Department reported.

Police also reported the arrest of 22-year-old Matthew Mahrer, of New York City, who was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the report, police "uncovered a developing threat to the Jewish community" on Friday, Nov. 18, and identified the two suspects as Brown and Mahrer.

The NYPD reported that MTA police officers saw Brown and Mahrer entering Penn Station on Saturday, which led to their arrests and the seizures of:

A large hunting knife

An illegal Glock 17 firearm

A 30-round magazine

Police said authorities are deploying assets to sensitive locations throughout the city.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.