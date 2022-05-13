Animals Rescued After House Fire Breaks Out In Shirley

Several animals are recovering after being rescued from a house fire on Long Island.

Flames broke out at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at a house on Probst Drive in Shirley, according to Suffolk County Police.

When emergency crews arrived they saw multiple dogs inside the home, prompting them to break a sliding glass door to get inside.

One dog had to be carried out by Suffolk County Officer Michael Sclafani, police said.

Brookhaven and Mastic firefighters also discovered several cats that were hiding in the home.

The animals were given oxygen and several were taken to a local care center for further treatment, police said.

It’s unclear if anyone was home at the time, but there were no reports of injuries.

Pictures on social media show flames shooting through the roof and the home heavily damaged.

So far investigators have not said what sparked the fire.

