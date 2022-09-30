Amityville Woman, Massapequa Resident Charged With Animal Abandonment

Two women are facing charges after allegedly abandoning several cats at a Long Island park.

The Suffolk County SPCA said Crystal Cahill, age 39, of Amityville, and Catherine Gropper, age 32, of Massapequa, in Nassau County, trapped cats in East Islip under the pretense of neutering and returning the cats, but instead left three adult cats in Tanner Park in Copiague.

The pair was charged with three counts each of animal abandonment and once count of conspiracy to commit a crime, both misdemeanors.

Cahill and Gropper are scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Those who witness animal cruelty or neglect are asked to contact the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722.

