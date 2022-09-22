Amityville Man Nabbed For DWI After Passenger Seriously Injured In Crash, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested for alleged DWI following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured his passenger.

The crash took place in Islip around 1:20 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22, on Sunrise Highway.

According to Suffolk County Police, Tevin Allen, age 24, of Amityville, was driving a 2018 Nissan on eastbound Sunrise Highway when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck the median about a half-mile west of Commack Road.

Allen’s passenger, Aliyah King, 20, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

Allen was charged with DWI. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip.

