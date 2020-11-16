Amazon Driver Busted For Stealing From Long Island Warehouse, Police Say

A Long Island Amazon driver was arrested for grand larceny after he allegedly stole more than $5,000 worth of merchandise from an Amazon warehouse.

Suffolk County resident Edward Seyfert, 48, of Deer Park, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 13, for the theft which took place on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the warehouse in Bethpage, Nassau County Police said.

According to detectives, officers began an investigation at the Amazon warehouse located at 80 Grumman Road W., Bethpage for the larceny of approximately $5600.00 worth of merchandise.

A further investigation determined that the merchandise was being loaded onto one of the delivery trucks but was being rerouted to another location, police said.

The Amazon driver, identified as Seyfert, allegedly brought the stolen items to his home in Deer Park and threatened physical bodily harm to a 28-year-old male co-worker to not tell the authorities, police said.

No injuries were reported. Proceeds recovered included a chair and a TV.

Seyfert was charged with grand larceny and was arraigned in Mineola.

