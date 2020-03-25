Alleged Long Island Gang Members Nabbed With Gun, Drugs, Police Say

Several alleged members of the 18th Street Gang have been arrested on various, weapons, guns and traffic charges during a stop on Long Island.

The three men, a juvenile and an adolescent offender were nabbed around 10 p.m., Tuesday, March 24, after being stopped in Hempstead by members of the Nassau County Gun Suppression Team, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, members of the team were on patrol when they spotted a 2007 Toyota being driven by Alex Velasquez, 20, of Hempstead, commit multiple driving infractions while traveling north on Hendrickson Avenue, police said.

Officers stopped the vehicle on Fulton Avenue and during an investigation located a quantity of marijuana, and a loaded 45-caliber handgun, police said.

Along with Velasquez, the passengers, Kevin Euceda, 20, Noel Vasquez, 22, both of Hempstead, a 14-year-old juvenile and a 17-year-old adolescent were arrested.

Velasquez was charged with multiple driving violations, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a firearm.

The other defendants were charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

All are being held and will be arraigned on Wednesday.

