Alert Issued In Suffolk County For Man Wanted On Multiple Active Warrants

Recognize him?

Law enforcement agencies on Long Island are attempting to locate a wanted man who has multiple active warrants out for his arrest.

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for 44-year-old Peter Fonsetto, who has been wanted since December 2021 on multiple charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Fonsetto is wanted on a Suffolk County Family Court arrest warrant for child abuse and/or neglect.

Fonsetto is also wanted on two Suffolk County First District Court arrest warrants for criminal possession of a controlled substance and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with property damage.

Police described Fonsetto as being 5-foot-8 weighing approximately 175 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes. He is known to have ties to the Sound Beach, Wyandanch, Holbrook, Selden, and Bayport areas, investigators noted.

Anyone with information regarding Fonsetto or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Warrant Squad by calling (631) 853-5697 or emailing SCSOInvestigativeServices@SuffolkCountyNY.gov.

