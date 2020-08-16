Alert Issued For Wanted Long Island Woman

New York State Police investigators issued an alert for a woman who has had a warrant out for her arrest for nearly six years.

Investigators are attempting to track down 35-year-old Krystal Green, who is wanted by the New York State Police and Nasasu County First District Court for a driving while intoxicated charge that she received on June 4, 2014 in East Meadow.

A bench warrant was issued for Green on Oct. 16, 2014, when she failed to show for court proceedings on the DWI charge.

Police described Green as a 5-foot-3, weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (631) 756-3300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

