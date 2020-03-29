Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY Pause Act, Which Bans Non-Essential Gatherings, Extended Through Passover, Easter
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Wanted Long Island Teen

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Geovani Argueta Serpas
Geovani Argueta Serpas Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Have you seen him?

Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a wanted teenager who was busted on a drug charge last year.

An alert has been issued for 19-year-old Geovani Argueta Serpas, who is wanted by the Nassau County Police Department after being arrested and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Serpas was released after his arrest and a warrant was later issued for his arrest when he failed to appear in court.

Investigators described Serpas as being 5-foot-6 weighing approximately 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police noted that anyone who potentially locates Serpas should not attempt to apprehend or detain him.

Anyone with information regarding Serpas' whereabouts, or who recognizes him has been asked to call 911 or contact the Nassau County Police Department by calling (516) 573-7524.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.