Alert Issued For Wanted Long Island Teen

Have you seen him?

Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a wanted teenager who was busted on a drug charge last year.

An alert has been issued for 19-year-old Geovani Argueta Serpas, who is wanted by the Nassau County Police Department after being arrested and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Serpas was released after his arrest and a warrant was later issued for his arrest when he failed to appear in court.

Investigators described Serpas as being 5-foot-6 weighing approximately 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police noted that anyone who potentially locates Serpas should not attempt to apprehend or detain him.

Anyone with information regarding Serpas' whereabouts, or who recognizes him has been asked to call 911 or contact the Nassau County Police Department by calling (516) 573-7524.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.