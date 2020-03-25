Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Wanted Long Island Man

Zak Failla
Lawrence Dennis
Lawrence Dennis Photo Credit: NCPD

Have you seen him?

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a wanted man who was busted on a drug charge.

An alert has been issued for 20-year-old Lawrence Dennis, who is wanted by the Nassau County Police Department after being arrested and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance last year.

Dennis was released following his arrest and a warrant was issued for his arrest by the Nassau County Court when he failed to appear for court proceedings.

Investigators described Dennis as 5-foot-11 weighing approximately 165 pounds with multi-colored hair and black eyes. Police noted that anyone who recognizes Dennis should not attempt to apprehend or detain him.

Anyone with information regarding Dennis' whereabouts, or who recognizes him has been asked to call 911 or contact the Nassau County Police Department by calling (516) 573-7524.

