Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Teen


Isaiah Farrow was last seen leaving his Baldwin home at 3 p.m. on Monday. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Missing Persons Unit

Seen him?

ALong Island teenager has been reported missing by his concerned family.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas the Police Department’s Missing Person Unit issued an alert to the public as they attempt to locate 19-year-old Isaiah Farrow, who was last seen leaving his Baldwin home at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 15.

Farrow was described as being approximately 5-foot-7 with short brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time he went missing, Farrow was wearing a gray baseball hat, blue coat with a fur hood, a white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black and white sneakers, and he carrying a gray backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Farrow’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit by calling 911 or (516) 573-7347.

