Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Man

Kathy Reakes
Have you seen him? Raymond Bell has been reported missing on Long Island.
Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island man.

According to the Nassau County Police, the disappearance of Raymond Bell, age 72, of Manhasset, was reported to police around 3 a.m., Monday,  April 18.

Bell was last seen leaving his Manor Drive residence around 9 p.m., on Sunday, April 18, police said.

He is described as being 6-foot, 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. 

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with black pants and black shoes. 

His possible destination is unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information on the above missing person to contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.  All callers will remain anonymous.

