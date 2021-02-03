Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Girl

A Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Michelle Chacon, age 15, was last seen leaving her residence in Westbury at around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, Nassau County Police said.

She is described as being 5-foot-2, 145 pounds, with brown eyes, long black hair. She was last seen carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with knowledge of Wrighton's whereabouts is asked to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 to call 911.

