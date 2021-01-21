Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Girl

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island girl.

The teen, Victoria Tolentino-Bhatti, age 15, was reported missing on Thursday, Jan. 21, in Freeport, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, Tolentino-Bhatti was last seen at her Ocean Avenue residence.

She is described as being white, with a medium build, 5-foot-1, and 165 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt over a blue Aeropostale shirt with yellow writing, black jeans, and grey sneakers.

She suffers from a cognitive disorder, and her possible destination is unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above Missing Juvenile to contact Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

