Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Missing Long Island 21-Year-Old

Reef Ossandon
Reef Ossandon Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 21-year-old Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Reef Ossandon, 21, was last seen leaving his Long Beach residence on Monday, June 21 at 12:30 a.m., according to Nassau County Police. 

He is described as being 5-foot-10, 140 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. His clothing description and destination are unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

