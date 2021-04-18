Alert Issued For Missing Long Island 21-Year-Old

A Long Island woman has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Samantha Rodriguez, age 21, was last seen leaving her residence in Uniondale on Friday, April 16 at 10:30 p.m., Nassau County Police said.

She is described as being 5-foot-7, 120 pounds with brown eyes and long black hair. Her clothing description and destination are unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above Missing Adult to contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

