Alert Issued For Missing Long Island 20-Year-Old

A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Eddie Rivera, age 20, was last seen leaving his Freeport home on Miller Avenue at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 4, Nassau County Police said.

He is described as being 5-foot-2, 120 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a green work jacket, gray pants, and tan boots. His probable destination is unknown.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 to call 911.

