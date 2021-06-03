Contact Us
Alert Issued For Missing Long Island 15-Year-Old

Daily Voice
Ana Morales-Linares
Ana Morales-Linares Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Ana Morales-Linares, age 15, was last seen leaving her residence in Hicksville at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, Nassau County Police said.

She is described as being 5-foot-5, 235 pounds, with bright red hair and brown eyes. 

She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, blue leggings, and purple sandals, police said. H

Anyone with knowledge of Wrighton's whereabouts is asked to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 to call 911.

