A Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Glenda Andrade Hernandez, 15, was last seen leaving her residence in Hempstead at around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, Nassau County Police said.

She is described as being 5-foot-4, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair.

Her clothing description and destination are unknown

Anyone with knowledge of Wrighton's whereabouts is asked to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 to call 911.

