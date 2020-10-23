Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Long Island Cases By Municipality
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Missing Long Island 15-Year-Old

Daily Voice
Jaylinne Urena
Jaylinne Urena Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Jaylinne Urena, 15, was last seen leaving her residence in Massapequa just before 7:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, Nassau County Police said.

She is described as being 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark green T-shirt, white ripped pants, and Yeezy sneakers. Her destination is unknown.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Anyone with knowledge of Wrighton's whereabouts is asked to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 to call 911.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.