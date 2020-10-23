Alert Issued For Missing Long Island 15-Year-Old

A Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Jaylinne Urena, 15, was last seen leaving her residence in Massapequa just before 7:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, Nassau County Police said.

She is described as being 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark green T-shirt, white ripped pants, and Yeezy sneakers. Her destination is unknown.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Anyone with knowledge of Wrighton's whereabouts is asked to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 to call 911.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.