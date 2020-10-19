Alert Issued For Missing Long Island 15-Year-Old

A missing Long Island boy who may need medication has been reporting missing from his home, according to authorities.

Rakiem Wrighton, 15, was reported missing to said Nassau County Police at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19. He was last seen leaving his home in Inwood on Bayview Avenue in Inwood at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18.

Wrighton stands at 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately 130 pounds, said police. He is a black male with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie.

Anyone with knowledge of Wrighton's whereabouts is asked to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 to call 911.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.