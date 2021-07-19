Contact Us
Alert Issued For Missing Long Island 12-Year-Old

Selene Persaud
Selene Persaud Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Selene Persaud was last seen at her Hempstead home, Monday, July 18 at 8:20 p.m., Nassau County Police said.

She is described as being 5-foot-3, 140 pounds with black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with an Anime character design, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with knowledge of Wrighton's whereabouts is asked to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 to call 911.

