A Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Marcayla Gardner, age 12, was last seen at the Syosset LIRR station boarding a westbound train just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, Nassau County Police said.

She is described as being 5-foot-2, 132 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, tan jacket, and gray boots and may be in New York City, said police.

Anyone with knowledge of Wrighton's whereabouts is asked to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 to call 911.

