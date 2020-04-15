Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old Long Island Girl

Wendy Guzman
Wendy Guzman Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 15-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Wendy Guzman was last seen in Hempstead at her Elk Street residence on Sunday, April 12 at 11 a.m., Nassau County Police said. Her disappearance was reported to police on Wednesday, April 15, at 1:30 p.m.

She is described as being 5-foot-1, 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue sweat pants with a black jacket and white sneakers. Her possible destination is unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding her whereabouts call Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or 911.

