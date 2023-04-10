Contact Us
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old From Medford

Skingdy Jean Simon, age 15, was last seen leaving his Medford home, located on Eagle Avenue, on Monday morning, April 10. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are asking for help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy from Long Island.

Skingdy Jean Simon was last seen Monday morning, April 10, leaving his Medford home on Eagle Avenue, according to Suffolk County Police. Relatives reported him missing hours later.

Police described Jean Simon as Black, approximately 5-feet-7-inches tall and 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweater and sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Police at 631-854-8652 or call 911.

