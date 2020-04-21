Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old Long Island Girl

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Jacklyn Reyes
Jacklyn Reyes Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 14-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Jacklyn Reyes was last seen leaving her Hempstead residence at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, Nassau County Police said.

She is described as being 5-foot-1, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt, white/red sneakers and black glasses. Her destination is unknown.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding the above missing juvenile should contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347. All callers will remain anonymous.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.