Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old Long Island Girl

A 14-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Jacklyn Reyes was last seen leaving her Hempstead residence at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, Nassau County Police said.

She is described as being 5-foot-1, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt, white/red sneakers and black glasses. Her destination is unknown.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding the above missing juvenile should contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347. All callers will remain anonymous.

