Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old Long Island Girl

A 14-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Gabriela Cruz was last seen in Syosset at Mercy First facility by a staff member on Monday, March 23 at 11:40 p.m.

She is described as being 5-foot-2, 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Her clothing description and possible destination are unknown.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding the above missing juvenile should contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347. All callers will remain anonymous.

