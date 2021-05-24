Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old Long Island Boy

Jayden Lenci
Jayden Lenci Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 14-year-old boy has gone missing on Long Island and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Jayden Lenci, who police say is a runaway, was last seen on South Maple Street in Farmingdale, Monday afternoon, May 24, on his white bicycle traveling in an unknown direction.

He is 5-foot-6, approximately 130 pounds with brown hair, brown eye, and was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above missing juvenile to please contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. 

 All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

